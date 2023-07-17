Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $1.60 Million Position in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OIH. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,156,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 47.5% during the first quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 16,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $4,563,000. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Oil Services ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Get VanEck Oil Services ETF alerts:

VanEck Oil Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $320.67 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $290.27. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a one year low of $198.59 and a one year high of $336.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 1.99.

VanEck Oil Services ETF Profile

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Oil Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.