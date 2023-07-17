Simplicity Solutions LLC Takes $1.67 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 35,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 73,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 17,645 shares during the period. AlphaQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,036,000. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 69,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 18,772 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $46.09 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.46. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $49.17.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.