Sitrin Capital Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,870 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.8% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $281,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $125.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $129.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,622.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.39.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

