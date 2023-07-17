Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Holdings Raised by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.2% during the first quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 21,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 19.9% in the first quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 24,214 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 26.3% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 46,619 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,500,000 after acquiring an additional 9,696 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 13.2% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,988 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter worth about $201,000. 78.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.32.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.75 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.86. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.