Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,459 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $3,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 7.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 8.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the first quarter valued at $431,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $41.20 on Monday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1-year low of $25.09 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.06.

Smartsheet ( NYSE:SMAR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 34.29% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $219.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Smartsheet from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael P. Gregoire bought 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 1,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $46,569.81. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,781.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

