SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Bought by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,022,000 after acquiring an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $115,423,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter valued at $94,454,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $75,942,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,570,000 after buying an additional 260,203 shares during the period. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total value of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $273.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $279.23 and a 200-day moving average of $293.42. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.37 million. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down previously from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.11.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.