Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Shares Acquired by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 54.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,367 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $1,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,808,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,126,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,120,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,756 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 324.6% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,697,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $6,806,000.

PHYS opened at $15.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

