State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 112,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 14,278 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $3,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 2.1 %

AXTA stock opened at $32.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.99. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $33.68.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

