State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,268 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $3,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 113,703.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,654,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $621,889,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 422.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,120,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,805 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,421,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,894,000 after acquiring an additional 576,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,828,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,121,000 after acquiring an additional 466,338 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stifel Financial

In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,414,518.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SF opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.72. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $49.31 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on SF. Citigroup lowered their target price on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

