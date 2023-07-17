State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Capri were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CPRI shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Capri from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Capri from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capri presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $35.26 on Monday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Capri had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Capri’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

