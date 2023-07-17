State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

CW opened at $188.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $127.61 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.90.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is 9.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.80.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 219 shares of company stock valued at $34,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

See Also

