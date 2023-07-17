State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,258 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.66% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE ORI opened at $25.41 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.75%.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

