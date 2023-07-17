State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Assurant by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 23,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Assurant by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Assurant by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Assurant in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $125.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.00. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.49 and a 1-year high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Announces Dividend

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. TheStreet raised Assurant from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at $683,984. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Assurant news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total transaction of $524,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,325,895.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.