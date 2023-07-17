State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Position in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,579 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,068 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Five9 were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FIVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Five9 by 402.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Five9 by 3,131.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,363,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Five9 by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,775,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,783,000 after buying an additional 703,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,061.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,803 shares in the company, valued at $5,216,061.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 16,667 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.49, for a total transaction of $1,158,189.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,504.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,258 shares of company stock worth $20,011,713 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Five9 Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on FIVN shares. Mizuho started coverage on Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Five9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $85.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day moving average of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.11 and a beta of 0.77. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $120.39.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Five9

(Free Report)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Featured Stories

