State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 10,552 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,348 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIVN. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 254.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

RIVN stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.68 and a 1 year high of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by $0.26. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 292.63%. The business had revenue of $661.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 595.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total transaction of $49,698.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 30,798 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $452,730.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,198.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,625 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $49,698.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,287.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,423 shares of company stock valued at $793,029 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rivian Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Rivian Automotive from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.94.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.