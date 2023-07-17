State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449,055 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 12,739 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.4% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $402,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total transaction of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock valued at $147,115,953 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $363.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $440.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.43.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $454.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.95 and a 200-day moving average of $283.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $480.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.74.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 8.33%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

