State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,028 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,028 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $3,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Valvoline by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Valvoline by 18.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VVV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Valvoline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Monday, June 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Insider Activity

Valvoline Price Performance

In other news, SVP Heidi J. Matheys sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $98,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,823.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE VVV opened at $37.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.64. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.33.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 50.51% and a net margin of 79.50%. The business had revenue of $344.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.12 million. Analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valvoline Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valvoline Inc provides automotive services through retail stores in the United States and Canada. It offers cabin air filter, battery replacement, and tire rotation services for various vehicles. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 1,700 system-wide service center stores. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.