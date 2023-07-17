State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,453 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,453 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,860.5% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $61.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.02. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $64.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.86%.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 18th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SEIC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total transaction of $2,751,706.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,578,282.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

