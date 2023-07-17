State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,392 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 26,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LFUS opened at $301.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.19 and a 1 year high of $305.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Littelfuse Announces Dividend

Littelfuse ( NASDAQ:LFUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $609.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.51 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 13.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.42%.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Gordon Hunter sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $49,008.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,198.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Deepak Nayar sold 6,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.54, for a total value of $1,762,795.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,678.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,621 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on LFUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Littelfuse from $240.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Littelfuse from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.00.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

