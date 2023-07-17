State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Holdings Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,141,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 274,749 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $86,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of STT. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in State Street during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday. Barclays reduced their price objective on State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

State Street Stock Down 12.1 %

STT opened at $68.10 on Monday. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $94.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

