Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stake Raised by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 250,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,088 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $502,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $547,000. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $1,116,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $62.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $49.31 and a 52 week high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stifel Financial news, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 24,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,414,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 100,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,899,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas B. Michaud sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $866,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 144,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,331,939. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

