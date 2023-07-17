Strs Ohio Acquires 19,919 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 62.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,919 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 30.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 27.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 113.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 58.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 905.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of QDEL opened at $85.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.65. QuidelOrtho Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $106.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.09.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.00 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

