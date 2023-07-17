Strs Ohio Buys 1,290 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 989,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.8% of Strs Ohio’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Chevron were worth $161,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,639,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $651,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 3.6% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.63.

Chevron Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $153.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $290.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $136.43 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $155.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.