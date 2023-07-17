Strs Ohio Buys 35,200 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Insider Activity

Tempur Sealy International Stock Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TPX opened at $43.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.79. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 522.46% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

About Tempur Sealy International

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

