Strs Ohio Buys 7,412 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,412 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after acquiring an additional 143,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,229,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,467,000 after purchasing an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in STERIS by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,756,454 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $693,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,136 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in STERIS by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,364,283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $436,660,000 after purchasing an additional 107,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,115,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $390,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $229.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $210.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.37. The company has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 214.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $159.21 and a 52 week high of $230.00.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 175.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on STE shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

