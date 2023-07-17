Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Strs Ohio lowered its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $7,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,747,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 749,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,323,000 after purchasing an additional 384,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,947,000 after purchasing an additional 336,493 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,574,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,747,000 after purchasing an additional 81,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $93.35 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average of $90.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.56. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $98.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 106.67%.

RHP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and leading entertainment experiences. RHP's core holdings, Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, are five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

