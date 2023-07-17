Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Nucor were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 885,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $204,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor by 5.6% in the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 15.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 5,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Down 1.5 %

Nucor stock opened at $166.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.60. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $102.86 and a 12 month high of $182.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 18.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 8.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. BNP Paribas raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group decreased their target price on Nucor from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.44.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

