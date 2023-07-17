Strs Ohio Decreases Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 88,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,755,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 563.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,320,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,075 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 16,625.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,010,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,510 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,038,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $566,172,000 after acquiring an additional 590,838 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 153.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 678,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,677,000 after purchasing an additional 410,082 shares during the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.82.

NYSE:WEC opened at $91.40 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.82 and a 1 year high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

