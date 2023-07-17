Strs Ohio Decreases Stock Position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $6,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,001,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $718,751,000 after buying an additional 459,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,863,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $499,893,000 after purchasing an additional 136,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,383,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,156,000 after purchasing an additional 10,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,287,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 945,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,108,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $144.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.22. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.41 and a 52 week high of $150.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $160.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

