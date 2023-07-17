Strs Ohio Has $4.58 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,593 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $134.21 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $110.56 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.88.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.07). Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PKG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $137.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.13.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

