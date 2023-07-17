Strs Ohio Has $5.47 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,790 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 69,102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 715.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in Regions Financial by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $24.33. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.65 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 28.61%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $27.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, Director J Thomas Hill bought 11,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $200,118.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,735.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

