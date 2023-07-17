Strs Ohio Has $5.67 Million Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the third quarter worth $89,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $136,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 1.6 %

RUSHA stock opened at $61.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.72 and a 52-week high of $62.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.07). Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rush Enterprises in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $60.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th.

Rush Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Featured Stories

