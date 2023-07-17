Strs Ohio Has $8.98 Million Position in NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,324 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NNN REIT were worth $8,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NNN REIT by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,815,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,838,000 after purchasing an additional 128,691 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NNN REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in NNN REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 231,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NNN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of NNN REIT from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.38.

NNN REIT Price Performance

NNN opened at $43.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.88 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.42.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $204.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.10 million. NNN REIT had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NNN REIT, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 114.58%.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of March 31, 2023, the company owned 3,449 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.3 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.3 years.

