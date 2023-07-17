Strs Ohio Lowers Stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SouthState were worth $5,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSB. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in SouthState by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SouthState by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in SouthState by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $70.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.17. SouthState Co. has a 12 month low of $59.51 and a 12 month high of $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.79.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.05). SouthState had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $521.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SouthState Co. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.45%.

Several brokerages have commented on SSB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SouthState in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.80.

In other SouthState news, Director John C. Pollok sold 7,744 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total value of $520,706.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 729 shares in the company, valued at $49,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

