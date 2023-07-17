Strs Ohio Purchases 1,000 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 79,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $8,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,432 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 1st quarter worth about $2,408,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 128,530 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,889,000 after acquiring an additional 58,445 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 81.5% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 12,644 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 5,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXRH shares. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total transaction of $654,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,567,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $287,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $114.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $110.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.35. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.66 and a 52 week high of $116.72.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.76%.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Articles

