Strs Ohio Purchases 22,619 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 169,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,619 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $9,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Encompass Health by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 3,725 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the first quarter worth about $318,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Encompass Health by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Encompass Health by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $74.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Encompass Health from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Encompass Health Stock Up 0.1 %

EHC stock opened at $67.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. Encompass Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

