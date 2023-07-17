Strs Ohio Purchases 3,100 Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Wingstop were worth $7,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.33.

Insider Transactions at Wingstop

Wingstop Stock Performance

In other news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total value of $309,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Wesley S. Mcdonald sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.65, for a total transaction of $309,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,311.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.21, for a total transaction of $1,022,311.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,006,376.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WING opened at $193.94 on Monday. Wingstop Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.96 and a twelve month high of $223.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.97, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.57.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $108.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.48 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.37% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wingstop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WING? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.