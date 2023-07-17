Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 221,152 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 221,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,030,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinterest by 372.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,073,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,394,000 after buying an additional 15,825,757 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after buying an additional 8,341,222 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,748,000. Amundi boosted its position in Pinterest by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 21,631,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,272,000 after buying an additional 5,285,682 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pinterest by 719.5% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,419,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,016,000 after buying an additional 3,001,899 shares during the period. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 180,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $4,323,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.26, for a total transaction of $46,918.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,595.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 577,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,564,334 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $28.71 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $29.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $602.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.96 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.83%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PINS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinterest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Pinterest Company Profile



Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

