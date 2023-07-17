Strs Ohio Raises Stock Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 215,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 25,136 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after buying an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,679,000 after buying an additional 1,504,544 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $46.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $49.81.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $832,568.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.83 per share, with a total value of $164,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $832,568.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.09.

About Delta Air Lines

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Stories

