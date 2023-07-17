Strs Ohio Reduces Holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 21,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,662 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $5,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,101,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after buying an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after buying an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,423,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,058,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of RS stock opened at $282.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.23. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $168.24 and a 1-year high of $286.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.90.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on RS. Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.