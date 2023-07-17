Strs Ohio Reduces Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Strs Ohio cut its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 451,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,133 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $8,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $209,132,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $133,345,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $44,982,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,302,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,018 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth about $38,389,000. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on FHN. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. SpectralCast reiterated a “reinstates” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $13.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.90.

Insider Transactions at First Horizon

First Horizon Trading Down 1.6 %

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, with a total value of $28,202.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 256,312 shares in the company, valued at $2,978,345.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 42,036 shares of company stock valued at $436,725 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FHN opened at $12.52 on Monday. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.