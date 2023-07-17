Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,090 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $75.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $89.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.32.

Acadia Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ACHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $704.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ACHC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

