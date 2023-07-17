Strs Ohio Sells 1,453 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 951.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 515 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Down 0.1 %

ARES opened at $101.04 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.18 and its 200-day moving average is $83.66. Ares Management Co. has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.32.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The company had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ares Management Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 165,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $13,757,907.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,481,496.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 6,885,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.79, for a total transaction of $115,606,117.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,659,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,927,766.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 651,234 shares of company stock worth $14,032,805 and sold 19,421,576 shares worth $469,241,265. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ares Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $93.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.90.

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

