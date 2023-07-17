Strs Ohio Sells 391 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,089 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $472.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $360.58 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $462.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $498.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $622.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $590.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Argus upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty



Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

