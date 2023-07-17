Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,800 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Merchants were worth $4,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Merchants during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,196,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,708,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,493,000 after purchasing an additional 426,862 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 359.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 400,171 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after purchasing an additional 313,008 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in First Merchants by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,835,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,583,000 after purchasing an additional 246,560 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in First Merchants by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 778,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,024,000 after purchasing an additional 143,478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on FRME. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Merchants from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on First Merchants from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Merchants in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut First Merchants from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

First Merchants Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ FRME opened at $29.59 on Monday. First Merchants Co. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $45.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.06.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.09). First Merchants had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $169.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

First Merchants Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. First Merchants’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

First Merchants Profile



First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans. It also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Further Reading

