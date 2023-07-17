Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Westlake were worth $5,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Westlake by 0.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,443 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its stake in Westlake by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,879 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Westlake by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 29.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Stock Down 2.9 %

WLK stock opened at $125.77 on Monday. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $130.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.26.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLK. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Tudor Pickering lowered Westlake from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Westlake from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Westlake in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.73.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

