Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Buys 7,240 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 455,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $76,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 132,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 17,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $165.94 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.48 and its 200 day moving average is $166.38. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $137.14 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

