Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,037,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 434,879 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $75,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,661,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,040,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,952,000 after purchasing an additional 34,736 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in CBRE Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,727,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,755,000 after buying an additional 856,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CBRE Group by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,439,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $418,613,000 after buying an additional 1,198,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,333,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,481,000 after buying an additional 64,283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CBRE Group from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.29.

In related news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $498,714.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,317,863.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $86.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $89.58.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

