Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 748.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 422,411 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 372,644 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $72,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Atlassian news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.48, for a total value of $1,437,889.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 461,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,521,822.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.11, for a total value of $40,180.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,251,293.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 337,057 shares of company stock valued at $53,731,820 in the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $178.97 on Monday. Atlassian Co. has a 1 year low of $113.86 and a 1 year high of $300.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.20.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $915.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.71 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 79.71% and a negative net margin of 15.89%. Analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Atlassian from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

