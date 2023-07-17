Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $73.53 Million Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 377,270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $73,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in CDW by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CDW stock opened at $186.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.52. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $215.00.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CDW in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.43.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy acquired 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $163.62 per share, for a total transaction of $499,041.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 68,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.